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George Kirby News: Takes fifth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Kirby (5-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk across four innings. He struck out five.

Kirby was decent early, holding New York to one run through his first three frames, but he'd fade in the fourth, where he'd allow four runs on four hits. The loss is Kirby's third in his last four starts -- he's struggled to a 7.29 ERA across 21 innings in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.04 on the year with a 1.28 WHIP and 64:18 K:BB through 13 starts (78 innings). Kirby will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come next week in Baltimore.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
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