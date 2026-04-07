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George Kirby News: Tosses eight innings, takes loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Kirby (1-2) took the loss against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four across eight innings. He did not issue a walk.

Kirby ended up being the only pitcher deployed by the Mariners during Tuesday's game, tossing 68 strikes in 90 pitches (75.6 percent) while inducing 12 groundouts. He kept the Rangers off the board for the majority of his start but gave up three runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run homer to Kyle Higashioka that was enough for Kirby to take the loss after the Mariners batters failed to generate any more runs. Kirby has recorded a quality start in each of his first three appearances of the season and has a 3.60 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 20 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Astros.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
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