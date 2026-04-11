George Klassen headshot

George Klassen Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 2:40pm

Klassen was removed from his start Saturday against the Reds with a right index fingernail contusion.

Klassen coughed up five earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two batters over two-plus innings before one of the Angels' trainers came out to examine the right-hander's finger. It's unknown whether he'll make his next start, but the Angels should provide some clarity in the near future.

George Klassen
Los Angeles Angels
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