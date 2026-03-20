George Klassen News: Assigned to minor-league camp
The Angels assigned Klassen to minor-league camp Friday.
Klassen's strong start to spring training put him in contention to make the Angels' big-league rotation, but it looks like the 24-year-old will open the 2026 season in the minors. One of the Halos' top prospects, Klassen posted a 3.86 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and a 10:5 K:BB across 11.2 innings at spring training.
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