George Klassen headshot

George Klassen News: Called up for MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:21pm

The Angels selected Klassen's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The 24-year-old missed out on the Halos' Opening Day rotation despite a strong showing during spring training, but he'll now make his MLB debut Sunday after Ryan Johnson (illness) was a late scratch. Klassen gave up one run with five strikeouts over 4.2 frames during his lone start for Salt Lake this year and struggled at the Double-A level in 2025 with a 5.35 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 126:46 K:BB across 102.2 innings.

George Klassen
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Klassen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Klassen See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
30 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
31 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
67 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
143 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
171 days ago