George Klassen News: Sent to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Klassen (finger) to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
The right-hander exited his start against the Reds on Saturday with a right index fingernail contusion, but the fact he was optioned instead of placed on the injured list indicates the injury isn't a concern. Klassen was called up for his MLB debut last weekend and struggled in his first two big-league starts, surrendering seven earned runs with a 6:10 K:BB over 4.2 innings.
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