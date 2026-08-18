George Klassen headshot

George Klassen News: Sharp again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Klassen (2-1) allowed one hit and three walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Klassen put together a strong and efficient performance, getting through the seven frames on 86 pitches (54 strikes). He's allowed just three runs across 17 innings over three starts since he entered the Angels' rotation earlier in August. On the year, he's at a 3.74 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 21:18 K:BB through 21.2 innings. He's still walking too many batters generally, which invites the risk of regression. Klassen will look to keep his strong performances rolling on the road versus the Rangers over the weekend, assuming he stays in the rotation over Ryan Johnson when Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) is activated from the 60-day injured list.

George Klassen
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Klassen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Klassen See More
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
MLB
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Tuesday, August 18
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Tuesday, August 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago