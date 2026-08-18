George Klassen News: Sharp again in win
Klassen (2-1) allowed one hit and three walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Astros on Tuesday.
Klassen put together a strong and efficient performance, getting through the seven frames on 86 pitches (54 strikes). He's allowed just three runs across 17 innings over three starts since he entered the Angels' rotation earlier in August. On the year, he's at a 3.74 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 21:18 K:BB through 21.2 innings. He's still walking too many batters generally, which invites the risk of regression. Klassen will look to keep his strong performances rolling on the road versus the Rangers over the weekend, assuming he stays in the rotation over Ryan Johnson when Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) is activated from the 60-day injured list.
-
Home Runs
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Tuesday, August 18Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)7 days ago