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George Klassen News: Shows flashes in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:32pm

Klassen didn't factor into the decision, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four over 2.2 innings Sunday against the Mariners.

Making the start on short notice, Klassen's debut was a mixed bag, with him flashing electric stuff but struggling with command and exiting early. The 24-year-old picked up his first career strikeout in a big spot, fanning Julio Rodriguez with a runner on third to escape the first inning. However, Seattle's patience forced him into a long second inning, where he allowed a two-run single before limiting further damage with another punchout. The right-hander's outing ended in the third after a bunt single and wild pitch put another runner in scoring position. Klassen's fastball (97-98 mph) and hard slider (92 mph) highlight his upside, but sharper control will be necessary for him to stick in a starting role anytime soon.

George Klassen
Los Angeles Angels
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