George Lombard News: Cut from major-league camp
The Yankees reassigned Lombard to minor-league camp Thursday.
Lombard trailed off the last few Grapefruit League games at the plate after a hot start, finishing with a .740 OPS, one home run and two stolen bases. He impressed the Yankees overall both offensively and defensively but still needs some seasoning in the minors before being considered a real option with the big club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Lombard See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues7 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers187 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!287 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers311 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Lombard See More