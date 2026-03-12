George Lombard headshot

George Lombard News: Cut from major-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Yankees reassigned Lombard to minor-league camp Thursday.

Lombard trailed off the last few Grapefruit League games at the plate after a hot start, finishing with a .740 OPS, one home run and two stolen bases. He impressed the Yankees overall both offensively and defensively but still needs some seasoning in the minors before being considered a real option with the big club.

