George Lombard News: Turning heads this spring

Through seven Grapefruit League games, Lombard has gone 3-for-11 with two home runs, three runs and three RBI.

Lombard was invited to big-league spring training despite having yet to rise above the High-A level, and he's making the most of the opportunity. The 19-year-old hit his second long ball of the spring Monday, launching a shot to left-center field in the eighth inning against the Pirates. Lombard isn't a realistic candidate to make the Opening Day roster, but he's one of New York's top prospects and could advance to Double-A ball this year if he continues to take positive steps in his development.