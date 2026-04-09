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George Soriano News: Could earn high-leverage chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Soriano could be considered for high-leverage chances in the Cardinals' bullpen moving forward, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Soriano earned his first win as a Cardinal in his last appearance Tuesday versus the Nationals, retiring all six batters he faced (three via strikeout) in the eighth and ninth innings in St. Louis' extra-inning win. The righty's velocity is up throughout his repertoire -- which includes a changeup that topped out at 92.8 mph Tuesday -- and he's incorporated a new gyro slider. Soriano was acquired via trade from the Nationals just before the start of spring training.

George Soriano
St. Louis Cardinals
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