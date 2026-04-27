George Soriano News: Nabs rare save Monday

Soriano secured the save Monday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

It's possible the Cardinals were short on available high-leverage arms following a competitive weekend series with the Mariners, which enabled Soriano to step up for his first save of the season. The 27-year-old right-hander could see occasional work as a setup man going forward but isn't likely to see many save opportunities in most situations, and he has a 4.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over his first 12.1 frames.