George Soriano News: Picks up second save
Soriano gave up a run on two hits in the ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Royals.
With Riley O'Brien having pitched Thursday and Friday and the Cardinals holding a fairly comfortable three-run lead, Soriano got the call to close things out but served up a solo shot to Jac Caglianone and a single to Isaac Collins to make things interesting. Soriano has worked his way into a high-leverage role in his first season with St. Louis, posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 19.2 innings with a win and eight holds in 21 appearances in addition to his two saves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Soriano See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?15 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL EastMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Soriano See More