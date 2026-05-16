George Soriano News: Picks up second save

Soriano gave up a run on two hits in the ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Royals.

With Riley O'Brien having pitched Thursday and Friday and the Cardinals holding a fairly comfortable three-run lead, Soriano got the call to close things out but served up a solo shot to Jac Caglianone and a single to Isaac Collins to make things interesting. Soriano has worked his way into a high-leverage role in his first season with St. Louis, posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 19.2 innings with a win and eight holds in 21 appearances in addition to his two saves.