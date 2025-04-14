Fantasy Baseball
George Springer headshot

George Springer Injury: Absent from Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Springer (wrist) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Springer had to depart Sunday's contest versus the Orioles with a left wrist injury. X-rays came back negative and he is considered day-to-day for the time being, but he will miss at least one start. Toronto is going with an outfield of Alan Roden, Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes in Monday's series opener.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
