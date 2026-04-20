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George Springer Injury: Continuing to ramp up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Springer (toe) will throw, hit and participate in mobility drills Monday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list April 12 after being diagnosed with a fracture left big toe, but he's already made impressive progress in his recovery. He was cleared to resume hitting off a tee Wednesday, and he'll engage in additional baseball activities Monday. Skipper John Schneider specified that Springer will do some "dynamic warmup and mobility stuff" in addition to throwing and hitting, per Mae. The veteran outfielder isn't expected to require a rehab assignment, and if all continues to go according to plan, he could return during Toronto's upcoming homestand, which runs from Friday until April 29.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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