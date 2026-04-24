George Springer Injury: Could return in couple days

Manager John Schneider said Friday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Springer (toe) could return in "a couple more days."

"Maybe just even a day or two," Schneider continued. Springer is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list for the start of Friday's series with the Guardians, but it doesn't sound like he's going to get the green light to play Friday, though a return to action before Sunday could be in the cards. Springer has been out since fracturing a toe on April 11, but he's been hitting and doing mobility drills this past week.