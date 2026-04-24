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George Springer Injury: Could return this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 2:18pm

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Springer (toe) could return in "a couple more days... maybe just even a day or two."

Springer is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list for the start of Friday's series with the Guardians, but it doesn't sound like he's going to get the green light to meet that timeline. A return to action by Sunday could be in the cards, however. Springer has been out since fracturing a toe April 11, but he's been hitting and doing mobility drills over the past week. The veteran slugger was batting .185 (10-for-54) through 14 games with two homers and six RBI when he fouled a ball off his foot.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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