George Springer Injury: Dealing with back spasms
Springer suffered lower back spasms after a collision with the wall Saturday against the Mets, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer was attempting to make a catch in the ninth inning but got turned around and hit the wall. He walked off the field under his own power and has avoided a serious injury. Manager John Schneider said no further tests will be necessary and that Sprigner will be evaluated Sunday.
