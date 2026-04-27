George Springer headshot

George Springer Injury: Faces live pitching Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Springer (toe) faced live pitching at Rogers Centre on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's likely to be the final step before Springer returns to game action. The bigger question is whether those initial games will come as part of a rehab assignment, or whether the Blue Jays will have Springer skip a rehab stint and immediately stick him back onto the active roster. Springer has been shelved for the last two-plus weeks with a fractured left big toe.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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