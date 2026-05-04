George Springer headshot

George Springer Injury: Held out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Springer (foot) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Tampa Bay.

Springer had to depart Saturday's contest versus the Twins after being hit in the left foot by a pitch, and he will now miss a second straight start. He is considered day-to-day. Daulton Varsho is filling in at designated hitter Monday, and Yohendrick Pinango will get another look in the leadoff spot.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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