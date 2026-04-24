George Springer Injury: Hitting, running pregame Friday
Springer (toe) is hitting on the field and running ahead of Friday's game against the Guardians and could return to running the bases within the next few days, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM earlier Friday that Springer could be reinstated from the IL "maybe just even [in] a day or two," but that never appeared to be a likely possibility. The veteran slugger is already eligible to be reinstated to the active roster, but he'll need some more time to complete his running program. It also remains to be seen if Springer will require a brief rehab assignment before being activated.
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