George Springer headshot

George Springer Injury: Moves to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 8:50am

The Blue Jays placed Springer (toe) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Springer suffered a fractured left big toe in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Twins, and though the nature of the injury would imply a longer-term absence, manager John Schneider indicated that the four-time All-Star could return to action in close to the minimum amount of time, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. The Blue Jays called up Eloy Jimenez from Triple-A Buffalo to take Springer's spot on the 26-man active roster, and Jimenez will enter the lineup right away at designated hitter in Sunday's series finale. Along with Jimenez, Toronto could opt to rotate a number of players at the DH spot while Springer is shelved.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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