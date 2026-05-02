George Springer headshot

George Springer Injury: No new damage in foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

X-rays on Springer's left foot revealed no new damage following his removal from Saturday's game against the Twins, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer is still dealing with the fracture in his big toe that he initially suffered in mid-April, but he plans to play through it. Manager John Schneider said that Springer will sit out Sunday's series finale, as was the plan coming into Saturday's contest, which will give the veteran outfielder an extra day to recover and potentially return to the starting lineup for Monday's series opener in Tampa.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Springer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Springer See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Chris Toman
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
11 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
17 days ago