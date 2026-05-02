George Springer Injury: No new damage in foot

X-rays on Springer's left foot revealed no new damage following his removal from Saturday's game against the Twins, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer is still dealing with the fracture in his big toe that he initially suffered in mid-April, but he plans to play through it. Manager John Schneider said that Springer will sit out Sunday's series finale, as was the plan coming into Saturday's contest, which will give the veteran outfielder an extra day to recover and potentially return to the starting lineup for Monday's series opener in Tampa.