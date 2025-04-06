Fantasy Baseball
George Springer Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 9:25am

Springer (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The veteran outfielder departed Saturday's contest with lower-back spasms after colliding with the outfield wall, and he'll be withheld from the starting nine for at least one game. Springer didn't appear to have any major issues while going through pre-game work Sunday, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, which could indicate a quick return to the lineup.

