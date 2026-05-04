George Springer Injury: On track for Tuesday return

Springer (foot) is expected to be back in the starting lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Bannon mentions that Springer was spotted in the on-deck circle at one point during Monday's matchup for a potential pinch-hit situation, but he was ultimately pulled back to allow Brandon Valenzuela to hit. Springer has been held out of the lineup for two straight games after being struck by a pitch on his left foot Saturday, but he managed to avoid a significant injury and should be back in action for the second game of the series.