George Springer Injury: Remains sidelined Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Springer (wrist) remains out of the Blues Jays' lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Springer tweaked his wrist Sunday against the Orioles and will sit for the second straight game, as Myles Straw gets the nod in center with Addison Barger manning right field. Springer continues to be listed as day-to-day. His next chance to start will be Wednesday against Spencer Strider.

