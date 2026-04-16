George Springer headshot

George Springer Injury: Resumes hitting off tee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Springer (toe) resumed hitting off a tee Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

"Looked pretty normal, which is good," manager John Schneider said Thursday. "He's feeling better." Springer will likely not need a rehab assignment, and the toe he fractured will just be "annoying" for a couple weeks, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. The Blue Jays are aiming for Springer to return for their next homestand, which begins Friday, April 24 against the Guardians.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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