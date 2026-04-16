George Springer Injury: Resumes hitting off tee
Springer (toe) resumed hitting off a tee Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
"Looked pretty normal, which is good," manager John Schneider said Thursday. "He's feeling better." Springer will likely not need a rehab assignment, and the toe he fractured will just be "annoying" for a couple weeks, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. The Blue Jays are aiming for Springer to return for their next homestand, which begins Friday, April 24 against the Guardians.
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