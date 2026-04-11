George Springer headshot

George Springer Injury: Suffers toe fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Springer was removed from Saturday's game against the Twins with a left big toe fracture.

Springer fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning before being removed in the sixth, and X-rays determined afterward that he suffered a fracture. It's unclear how long the 36-year-old outfielder will be out, but a trip to the injured list is likely.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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