George Springer Injury: Suffers toe fracture
Springer was removed from Saturday's game against the Twins with a left big toe fracture.
Springer fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning before being removed in the sixth, and X-rays determined afterward that he suffered a fracture. It's unclear how long the 36-year-old outfielder will be out, but a trip to the injured list is likely.
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