George Springer Injury: Taking seat for series finale

Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer was forced out of Saturday's 11-4 win in the third inning after being hit by a pitch in the left foot, right near the same spot of the big toe that he previously fractured April 11. Fortunately for Springer, X-rays revealed no new damage to his foot, but the veteran will need at least one day off while he's presumably still dealing with some soreness. With Springer on the bench for the series finale in Minnesota, Yohendrick Pinango will get a look in the leadoff spot.