George Springer headshot

George Springer Injury: Targeting Wednesday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Manager John Schneider said Springer (toe) hit and ran on the field again Tuesday and should be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Springer has been sidelined for the past two-plus weeks due to a fractured left big toe, but it appears he'll rejoin the Blue Jays on Wednesday, assuming he can avoid a last-minute setback. Prior to the injury, the veteran outfielder was in the midst of a slow start to the campaign two homers and a .185/.290/.370 slash line in his first 14 games.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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