George Springer Injury: Will not need rehab assignment

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Springer (toe) is nearing a return and will not require a rehab assignment, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Springer ran the bases and hit on the field Monday at Rogers Centre and will do the same thing Tuesday. As long as he comes out of that workout with no setbacks, his activation from the 10-day injured list will be imminent. Springer has been sidelined for the last two-plus weeks with a fractured left big toe.