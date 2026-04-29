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George Springer News: Activated, but not in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 11:14am

The Blue Jays activated Springer (toe) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Springer -- who skipped a rehab assignment -- is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox but will be available off the bench, per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. The 36-year-old had been shelved for the past two-and-a-half weeks due to a fractured left big toe. Eloy Jimenez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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