George Springer News: Belts fourth homer

Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

The veteran hitter took Camilo Doval deep in the seventh inning, giving the Blue Jays a valuable insurance run in an eventual 2-0 victory. Springer has a modest four-game hit streak going in which he's launched two of his four homers on the season, but since returning from a fractured toe in late April he's slashing just .212/.268/.318 over 17 games with four RBI and seven runs.