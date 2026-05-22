George Springer News: Belts fourth homer
Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Yankees.
The veteran hitter took Camilo Doval deep in the seventh inning, giving the Blue Jays a valuable insurance run in an eventual 2-0 victory. Springer has a modest four-game hit streak going in which he's launched two of his four homers on the season, but since returning from a fractured toe in late April he's slashing just .212/.268/.318 over 17 games with four RBI and seven runs.
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