George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Belts fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

The veteran hitter took Camilo Doval deep in the seventh inning, giving the Blue Jays a valuable insurance run in an eventual 2-0 victory. Springer has a modest four-game hit streak going in which he's launched two of his four homers on the season, but since returning from a fractured toe in late April he's slashing just .212/.268/.318 over 17 games with four RBI and seven runs.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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