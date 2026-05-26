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George Springer News: Collects three hits vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Springer went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a steal during Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

Springer contributed to the Blue Jays' six-run sixth inning with an RBI single and a steal before coming around to score on a Jesus Sanchez grand slam off Sandy Alcantara. Springer's three hits are a season high, and it was his seventh multi-hit game of the season. He hasn't been great at the plate this season, but Tuesday's performance brought him to a .214 batting average for the season. Springer has gone 11-for-38 (.289) with five extra-base hits (including three home runs), six RBI, two steals and five runs scored.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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