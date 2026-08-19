George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Springer is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Rays.

Springer is coming off his second three-hit game of the season, but he will begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench. Alejandro Kirk will fill the designated hitter spot for the Blue Jays, and Brandon Valenzuela will grab a start at catcher.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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