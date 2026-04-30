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George Springer News: Gets hit off bench in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Springer went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day after being out since April 11 due to a fractured toe, Springer didn't get the start but pinch hit for Yohendrick Pinango in the fifth inning and promptly rapped out an RBI single. Springer should return to his usual starting spot at DH as soon as Thursday against the Twins, but he has yet to get going at the plate, slashing .196/.297/.375 through 15 games with two homers and seven RBI.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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