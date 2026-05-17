George Springer News: Getting rest Sunday
Springer is not starting Sunday's matchup versus Detroit.
Springer is getting a breather after starting each of the Blue Jays' previous five games. The veteran slugger has gone hitless over his past three contests and is batting just .143 through 11 contests in May. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is getting a day off his feet as Toronto's DH on Sunday.
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