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George Springer News: Getting rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Springer is not starting Sunday's matchup versus Detroit.

Springer is getting a breather after starting each of the Blue Jays' previous five games. The veteran slugger has gone hitless over his past three contests and is batting just .143 through 11 contests in May. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is getting a day off his feet as Toronto's DH on Sunday.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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