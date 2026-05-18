George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Springer went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees.

Springer saw the ball well against lefty Ryan Weathers, singling to lead off the game before taking him deep for a solo homer to give Toronto a 4-3 lead in the fifth. It was Springer's first homer since returning from the injured list April 29 and first since the Blue Jays' fourth game of the season on March 30. It snapped a personal 23-game homer-less drought for the 36-year-old, who had been 0-for-11 over his previous three games. On the season, Springer is slashing a disappointing .196/.277/.327 with three homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, one stolen base and an 11:23 BB:K across 120 trips to the plate.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Springer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Springer See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Post Hype Breakouts and Slumping Superstars
MLB
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Post Hype Breakouts and Slumping Superstars
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago