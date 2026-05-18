George Springer News: Goes deep in loss

Springer went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees.

Springer saw the ball well against lefty Ryan Weathers, singling to lead off the game before taking him deep for a solo homer to give Toronto a 4-3 lead in the fifth. It was Springer's first homer since returning from the injured list April 29 and first since the Blue Jays' fourth game of the season on March 30. It snapped a personal 23-game homer-less drought for the 36-year-old, who had been 0-for-11 over his previous three games. On the season, Springer is slashing a disappointing .196/.277/.327 with three homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, one stolen base and an 11:23 BB:K across 120 trips to the plate.