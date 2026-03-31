George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Goes yard again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Springer went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to Colorado.

His blast to left field off Tomoyuki Sugano in the third inning got Toronto on the board. Springer has left the yard in back-to-back games, and while he's only batting .158 (3-for-19) through four games, all three hits have gone for extra bases.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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