George Springer News: Idle for day game
Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
With Sunday's contest beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET, Springer will be given a breather for the day game after he had served as Toronto's designated hitter each of the previous three nights. Vladimir Guerrero will replace Springer at DH in the finale.
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