George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Idle for day game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 7:24am

Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

With Sunday's contest beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET, Springer will be given a breather for the day game after he had served as Toronto's designated hitter each of the previous three nights. Vladimir Guerrero will replace Springer at DH in the finale.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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