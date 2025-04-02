George Springer News: Knocks first homer of 2025

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.

Springer took an 85 mph changeup from MacKenzie Gore deep to left field for a 368-foot homer in the fourth inning, his first of the 2025 campaign. Springer has recorded an RBI in four straight games and has gone 7-for-15 with two doubles, one home run and five RBI over that span. He'll look to continue his momentum this weekend against the Mets.