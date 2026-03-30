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George Springer News: Launches first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the A's.

The veteran slugger took Luis Morales deep to lead off the game for the Jays. It was Springer's first long ball of the season, and while he's gone 2-for-14 with four strikeouts through three games, both hits have gone for extra bases as he works to shake off a sluggish spring.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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