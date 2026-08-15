George Springer headshot

George Springer News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:23pm

Springer isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Springer will grab a seat on the bench to begin Saturday's game after going 0-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts in Friday's series opener. Alejandro Kirk will move into the DH spot, affording Brandon Valenzuela a start behind the plate.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Springer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Springer See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago
Week 17 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 17 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
19 days ago