George Springer News: On bench Saturday
Springer isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Springer will grab a seat on the bench to begin Saturday's game after going 0-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts in Friday's series opener. Alejandro Kirk will move into the DH spot, affording Brandon Valenzuela a start behind the plate.
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