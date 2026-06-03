George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Springer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Springer will ride the bench for the second time in the past three games for Toronto. The 36-year-old has had a down year to say the least, slashing just .206/.282/.350 with just five home runs through 160 at-bats. Jesus Sanchez will take over at DH for Springer and bat cleanup.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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