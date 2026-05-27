George Springer News: Receiving breather Wednesday

Springer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Toronto is concluding its three-game series against Miami with an afternoon game following a night game, so Springer will exit the starting nine in what looks to be a planned rest day. Jesus Sanchez will get a turn as Toronto's designated hitter in place of Springer, who had started each of the last nine games. After struggling mightily at the plate initially upon his return from the injured list April 30, Springer has rounded into form over those last nine starts, slashing .289/.357/.579 with three home runs, two stolen bases, six RBI and five runs.