George Springer News: Singles four times

Springer went 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over Boston.

Springer was a nuisance at the plate for Boston's pitching staff all night and reached base safely in each of his five plate appearances. He knocked RBI singles in the third, fifth and seventh innings. After turning in the worst offensive season of his career (.674 OPS through 613 plate appearances) last year, Springer has been on a tear to begin the 2025 campaign. He's slashing .455/.514/.667 with eight RBI through 11 games.