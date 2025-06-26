George Springer News: Swipes eighth bag

Springer went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Guardians.

The steal was his eighth of the season but his first in over a month, as he hadn't even attempted a stolen base since May 21. Springer's heating up again at the plate, rapping out nine hits in the last five games, and through 20 contests in June he's slashing .268/,316/.437 with three homers, 10 runs and 15 RBI.