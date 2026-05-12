George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Two-hit night in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 5:15am

Springer went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Springer has his average back over the Mendoza Line with the multi-hit night, his second in his last three contests and just his third since returning from the injured list April 29. Springer is slashing just .209/.287/.330 with two home runs, eight RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 9:20 BB:K across 102 plate appearances this season. After a career-best season in 2025, Springer was always a regression candidate at 36 years old, but his .128 ISO entering Tuesday was easily the lowest of his career. His BABIP is more than 100 points lower than last season.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Springer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Springer See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Chris Toman
13 days ago