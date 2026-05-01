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George Springer News: Two knocks in first start back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Springer went 2-for-4 in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Back in his usual spot at DH and hitting leadoff in his first start since coming off the IL, Springer banged out a couple singles but was the only Blue Jay to record multiple hits in the contest. The 36-year-old has three hits in six at-bats since recovering from a fractured toe, and he wraps up the month of April with a .237/.341/.316 slash line through 44 plate appearances with zero homers, one steal, two runs and four RBI in 11 games.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
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