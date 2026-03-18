George Valera Injury: Adds running to rehab
Valera (calf) began running Tuesday as part of his activity, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Valera had begun throwing and hitting earlier in the week, and the Guardians are hopeful he can return to game action in the coming days. Based on the calendar, there is some question whether Valera will be ready to go by Opening Day. Cleveland's outfield picture is unclear beyond Steven Kwan, and Valera is one of seven outfielders competing for three or four spots.
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